Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Mikko Rantanen has 2 goals and 2 assists, Avalanche beat Kings 5-2 in opener

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Avalanche Kings Hockey
Avalanche Kings Hockey
Avalanche Kings Hockey
Avalanche Kings Hockey
Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 08:10:26-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the Colorado Avalanche opened their season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Cale Makar and Miles Wood also scored for the Avalanche, who have won 12 straight regular-season road games dating to last season. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 35 shots. Los Angeles’ Carl Grundstrom and Quinton Byfield had second-period goals. Cam Talbot made 31 saves in his Kings debut.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 12, 5am

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018