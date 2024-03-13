Mikko Rantanen extends point streak to 10 games with four more as Avs beat Flames 6-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists, extending his point streak to a career-best 10 games and leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and two assists. Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored along with Casey Mittelstadt, who got his first Colorado goal since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Daniil Miromanov scored his first goal with Calgary. Walker Duehr had the other for the Flames, who have been outscored 18-5 on a three-game losing streak.