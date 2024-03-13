Watch Now
Mikko Rantanen extends point streak to 10 games with four more as Avs beat Flames 6-2

Larry MacDougal/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen, right. celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with Jonathan Drouin during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 10:53 PM, Mar 12, 2024
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists, extending his point streak to a career-best 10 games and leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and two assists. Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored along with Casey Mittelstadt, who got his first Colorado goal since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Daniil Miromanov scored his first goal with Calgary. Walker Duehr had the other for the Flames, who have been outscored 18-5 on a three-game losing streak.

