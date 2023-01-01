Watch Now
Michael Bunting scores 2, Maple Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, center, tries to redirect the puck at Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, left, as Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, right, defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jan 01, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto.

MacKinnon missed 10 games with an upper-body injury suffered Dec. 5 against Philadelphia.

His initial timeline was returning next week, but he was able to get back early, finishing with a minus-3 in 22:19 of ice time.

