Mercer has goal, 3 assists as Devils beat Avalanche 7-5

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Lars Eller, just acquired from the Washington Capitals, warms up before the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 00:20:22-05

DENVER (AP) — Dawson Mercer stayed hot with a goal and three assists, Tomas Tatar had a goal and two assists, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-5.

Nico Hischier and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Bastian, Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils.

Vitek Vanecek had 14 saves before being replaced early in the third period. Akira Schmid came on and stopped all 12 shots he faced.

New Jersey forward Timo Meier, acquired from San Jose on Monday, was scratched.

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals to extend his points streak to nine games and Mikko Rantanen scored his 41st of the season for Colorado.

Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher also scored, and Artturi Lehkonen had two assists. Justus Annunen finished with 22 saves.

