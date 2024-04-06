McDavid, Kane help Oilers beat Avalanche 6-2 to clinch playoff berth

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid and Evander Kane each scored two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 to clinch a playoff spot.

Corey Perry and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers, who ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 9-0-1 in their last 10 games at home.

Stuart Skinner stopped 21 shots.

Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton had goals for the Avalanche, who have lost four of their last six. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 41 saves.