McDavid, Kane help Oilers beat Avalanche 6-2 to clinch playoff berth

JASON FRANSON/AP
Edmonton Oilers' Adam Henrique (19), Zach Hyman (18), Connor McDavid (97), Evan Bouchard (2) and Cody Ceci (5) celebrate a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 12:36:32-04

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid and Evander Kane each scored two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 to clinch a playoff spot.

Corey Perry and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers, who ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 9-0-1 in their last 10 games at home.

Stuart Skinner stopped 21 shots.

Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton had goals for the Avalanche, who have lost four of their last six. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 41 saves.

