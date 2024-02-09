Watch Now
Martin Necas' first hat trick carries Hurricanes past Avalanche 5-2

Karl B DeBlaker/AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) is congratulated along the bench following his hat trick goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 23:13:46-05

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas posted a natural hat trick in the first 17 minutes, the first three-goal game of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 despite changing goalies twice.

Carolina led 3-0 with 3:09 remaining in the first period thanks to Necas, whose hat trick was the fastest to begin a game in franchise history. Michael Bunting and Seth Jarvis also scored and Teuvo Teravainen had a career-high four assists for the Hurricanes.

Zach Parise, a recent free-agent acquisition, and Samuel Girard scored in a seven-second span in the final minute of the first period for Colorado.

