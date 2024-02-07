Marino scores winner as Devils down Avalanche 5-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — John Marino scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 35 saves as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-3.

After the Avalanche tied the contest with two quick goals earlier in the third, Marino put New Jersey ahead at 17:43. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Chris Tierney and Erik Haula also scored for New Jersey, which had lost two in a row.

Trailing 3-1 just over eight minutes into the third, Colorado defensemen Cale Makar and Samuel Girard scored 29 seconds apart to tie the game. Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado.