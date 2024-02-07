Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Marino scores winner as Devils down Avalanche 5-3

Avalanche Devils Hockey
Noah K. Murray/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates with the puck next to New Jersey Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Avalanche Devils Hockey
Posted at 10:26 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 00:26:26-05

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — John Marino scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 35 saves as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-3.

After the Avalanche tied the contest with two quick goals earlier in the third, Marino put New Jersey ahead at 17:43. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Chris Tierney and Erik Haula also scored for New Jersey, which had lost two in a row.

Trailing 3-1 just over eight minutes into the third, Colorado defensemen Cale Makar and Samuel Girard scored 29 seconds apart to tie the game. Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018