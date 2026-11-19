SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored a goal and assisted another to help the Utah Mammoth beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak.

Liam O’Brien, Dmitri Simashev and Kevin Stenlund scored goals for the Mammoth. Sebastian Cossa made 30 stops.

Mackenzie Blackwood tallied 25 saves for Colorado. Jaden Schwartz scored the lone goal for the Avalanche.

O’Brien put Utah on the board at 5:22 of the second, blasting a one-timer from the faceoff circle for his first goal of the season.

Trocheck made it a two-goal lead with a power-play goal with 2:07 left in the second. He slid out to the circle and slapped the puck home off a crisp feed from Keller.

Utah went up 3-0 only 62 seconds into the third after Simashev snapped in the puck from the circle for a short-handed goal.

Colorado started both the second and third periods with power-play chances but were unable to capitalize.

Schwartz’s unassisted goal with 4:59 left helped the Avalanche avoid a shutout.

Stenlund capped the scoring on an empty netter with 2:08 remaining.

Up next

Avalanche: Host Anaheim on Thursday.

Mammoth: Host Anaheim on Saturday.