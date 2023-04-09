Malgin helps Avalanche keep rolling in 4-3 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Malgin scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Brad Hunt and Alex Newhook also scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves and the Avalanche kept pace with Dallas for first place in the Central Division and still have a game in hand.

It was their ninth straight road victory, matching the longest streak since the team moved to Colorado.

Adrian Kempe had two goals, Viktor Arvidsson scored on the power play, and the Kings dropped their third straight game since wrapping up a playoff spot.

Pheonix Copley made 19 saves.