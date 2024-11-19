Makar scores 2 goals to lift Colorado past Flyers 3-2 in game marred by injured referee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cale Makar scored two goals, Casey Mittelstadt scored one and Justus Annunen had 24 saves to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night in a game where a referee was stretchered off the ice.

NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night’s game at Philadelphia. The NHL said Dunning was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and that all neurological signs are normal.

Manson skated alone on the ice when he slammed into Dunning early in the first period. Dunning went down in a heap and lay prone on the ice for several minutes. Dunning appeared to be moving his feet and moved his right hand when Manson went to talk to him.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored two goals for the Flyers in the third to bring it to 3-2. Makar scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season.