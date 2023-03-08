Watch Now
Makar, Nichushkin each notch 4-point nights, Avs rout Sharks

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, center, celebrates after scoring a goal with defenseman Cale Makar, left, and center Nathan MacKinnon in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:30 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 00:30:56-05

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin each had a goal and three assists to help the Colorado Avalanche snap a three-game slide with a 6-0 rout of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Denis Malgin and Artturi Lehkonen also got into the goal-scoring act.

The Avalanche outshot the Sharks by a 43-13 margin.

It was a light night of work for Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he registered his fourth shutout this season.

Kaapo Kahkonen had a rough evening in goal for the Sharks. He was pulled early in the second period after allowing five goals on 24 shots.

