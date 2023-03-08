Makar, Nichushkin each notch 4-point nights, Avs rout Sharks

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin each had a goal and three assists to help the Colorado Avalanche snap a three-game slide with a 6-0 rout of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Denis Malgin and Artturi Lehkonen also got into the goal-scoring act.

The Avalanche outshot the Sharks by a 43-13 margin.

It was a light night of work for Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he registered his fourth shutout this season.

Kaapo Kahkonen had a rough evening in goal for the Sharks. He was pulled early in the second period after allowing five goals on 24 shots.