Makar, MacKinnon lead Avalanche to 3-1 win over Coyotes

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm, right, chases after the puck with Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 24, 2023, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:55 PM, Mar 24, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar had a goal and two assists in his return to the lineup, Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1.

J.T. Compher had a goal, Valeri Nichushkin added two assists and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 17 shots for Colorado.

The Avalanche are in third place in the Central Division with 90 points, two behind first-place Dallas and one behind Minnesota. Colorado has played one fewer game than the Stars and Wild.

Clayton Keller scored and Karel Vejmelka had 28 saves for Arizona, which has dropped two in a row.

