Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Makar has hat trick, MacKinnon extends home points streak to 31 in Avs' 7-2 win over Red Wings

Red Wings Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, who scored against the Detroit Red Wings, is congratulated by Nathan MacKinnon during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Red Wings Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 11:16 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 01:16:19-05

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar had his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon extended his home points streak to 31 games with a goal and three assists and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Wednesday night.

Makar had the fourth hat trick by a defenseman in the team's NHL franchise history. He joined Sandis Ozolinsh (Dec. 6, 1999), Uwe Krupp (March 1, 1995) and Bryan Fogarty (Dec. 1, 1990), according to NHL Stats. Makar also had an assist.

MacKinnon had his second straight four-point game. He has an NHL-leading 109 points. Artturi Lehkonen, Jonathan Drouin and Jean-Luc Foudy also scored.

It was the first NHL goal for the recent call-up Foudy. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots for his 32nd win.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018