Makar has hat trick, MacKinnon extends home points streak to 31 in Avs' 7-2 win over Red Wings

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar had his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon extended his home points streak to 31 games with a goal and three assists and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Wednesday night.

Makar had the fourth hat trick by a defenseman in the team's NHL franchise history. He joined Sandis Ozolinsh (Dec. 6, 1999), Uwe Krupp (March 1, 1995) and Bryan Fogarty (Dec. 1, 1990), according to NHL Stats. Makar also had an assist.

MacKinnon had his second straight four-point game. He has an NHL-leading 109 points. Artturi Lehkonen, Jonathan Drouin and Jean-Luc Foudy also scored.

It was the first NHL goal for the recent call-up Foudy. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots for his 32nd win.