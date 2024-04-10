MacKinnon's hat trick lifts Avalanche to a 5-2 win over the Wild

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon notched his seventh career hat trick as part of a four-point performance, and the Colorado Avalanche broke out of a two-game funk with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 20 shots in a bounce-back performance after allowing 12 goals in his previous two games.

The win kept Colorado in second place in the Central Division with 104 points. The team trails Dallas by five points with three games left.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy had goals for a Wild team that was officially eliminated from the postseason.