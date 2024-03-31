MacKinnon, Trenin help Avalanche rally past Predators 7-4 to clinch playoff berth

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists,, Yakov Trenin got the go-ahead goal against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the penalty-prone Nashville Predators 7-4 to clinch a playoff spot.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists, Jonathan Drouin added a goal and an assist, and Casey Mittelstadt and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Colorado.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on 13 shots before he was pulled less than a minute into the second period.

Justus Annunen came on and stopped all 17 shots he faced. Cole Smith, Mark Jankowski, Dante Fabbro, and Gustav Nyquist had goals for Nashville, which lost for a second time since seeing its franchise record 18-game point streak snapped in Thursday's 8-4 loss at Arizona.

Kevin Lankinen finished with 35 saves.

