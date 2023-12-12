Watch Now
MacKinnon scores winner as Avalanche rally from 2-goal deficit in 3rd for 6-5 win over Flames

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, center, picks up the puck between Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund, left, and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, right, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:42 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 00:42:45-05

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored with 4:30 remaining to complete Colorado's rally from two goals down in the third period, and the Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 6-5.

Trailing 5-3 entering the final period, Ross Colton scored with 8:40 remaining and Mikko Rantanen tied it up with 6:29 left. MacKinnon scored the winner on a breakaway after Rantanen delivered a long pass to Valeri Nichushkin who dished it to MacKinnon in stride.

Tomas Tatar scored his first goal in a Colorado sweater, Cale Makar added a power-play goal and Ben Meyers knocked in another.

Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich also had goals for the Flames against a mistake-prone Colorado defense.

