MacKinnon scores winner as Avalanche rally from 2-goal deficit in 3rd for 6-5 win over Flames

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored with 4:30 remaining to complete Colorado's rally from two goals down in the third period, and the Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 6-5.

Trailing 5-3 entering the final period, Ross Colton scored with 8:40 remaining and Mikko Rantanen tied it up with 6:29 left. MacKinnon scored the winner on a breakaway after Rantanen delivered a long pass to Valeri Nichushkin who dished it to MacKinnon in stride.

Tomas Tatar scored his first goal in a Colorado sweater, Cale Makar added a power-play goal and Ben Meyers knocked in another.

Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich also had goals for the Flames against a mistake-prone Colorado defense.