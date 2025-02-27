MacKinnon scores twice on power play, Blackwood stops 22 shots as Avalanche beat Devils 5-1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two power-play goals and an added, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots against his former team and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Artturi Lehkonen, Casey Mittelstadt and Logan O'Connor added goals to help the Avalanche snap a two-game skid.

Colorado scored three times in a 4:04 span in the third. Blackwood continues to come up big when he faces the Devils, improving to 2-0 over three starts and allowing just one goal. He was selected by New Jersey in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Jake Allen finished with 31 saves as the Devils fell to 1-1 on their five-game trip. Jack Hughes cut it to 2-1 with 11:32 remaining.