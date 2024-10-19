MacKinnon scores in OT to lift Avalanche past Ducks 4-3 for 1st win

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored with 40.1 seconds left on the clock in overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 for their first win of the season.

Ross Colton scored two goals, both in the third period, and Casey Mittelstadt, playing in his 200th consecutive game, also had a goal for his 200th career point with a goal for the Avalanche.

Alexandar Georgiev had 16 saves. Leo Carlsson, Ryan Strome and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal finished with 45 saves.

Terry scored with 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score 3-3.