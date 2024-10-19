Watch Now
Denver7 SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

MacKinnon scores in OT to lift Avalanche past Ducks 4-3 for 1st win

Ducks Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) shoots the puck for the winning goal as Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal, back right, and defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, left, cover in overtime of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ducks Avalanche Hockey
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored with 40.1 seconds left on the clock in overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 for their first win of the season.

Ross Colton scored two goals, both in the third period, and Casey Mittelstadt, playing in his 200th consecutive game, also had a goal for his 200th career point with a goal for the Avalanche.

Alexandar Georgiev had 16 saves. Leo Carlsson, Ryan Strome and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal finished with 45 saves.

Terry scored with 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score 3-3.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stars Avalanche Hockey

Rangers Avalanche Hockey

Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey