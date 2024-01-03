MacKinnon scores in OT as Avalanche rally to beat Islanders 5-4

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal 32 seconds into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Tuesday night. MacKinnon got the winner with a slapshot on a pass from Cale Makar, his 20th goal of the season. Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist, and Devon Toews had a goal against his former team. Makar had three assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 18 saves for Colorado. Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist and Ilya Sorokin had 23 saves in relief of Semyon Varlamov for the shorthanded Islanders. Pierre Engvall, Alexander Romanov and Simon Holmstrom also scored for the Islanders.

