MacKinnon scores again, Avalanche beat Wild 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Denis Malgin scored for the second consecutive night, Nathan MacKinnon got his fifth goal in five games since the All-Star break and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2.

Andrew Cogliano also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves. Georgiev had allowed 11 goals in the three previous games.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 31st goal and Joel Eriksson Ek added his 21st of the season for Minnesota, which has lost five of six since the All-Star break and been outscored 19-10 in the process.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 shots for the Wild.