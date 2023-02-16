Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

MacKinnon scores again, Avalanche beat Wild 3-2

Nathan MacKinnon, Jake Middleton
Andy Clayton-King/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) shoots a goal with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) looking on in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Nathan MacKinnon, Jake Middleton
Posted at 10:40 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 00:40:38-05

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Denis Malgin scored for the second consecutive night, Nathan MacKinnon got his fifth goal in five games since the All-Star break and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2.

Andrew Cogliano also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves. Georgiev had allowed 11 goals in the three previous games.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 31st goal and Joel Eriksson Ek added his 21st of the season for Minnesota, which has lost five of six since the All-Star break and been outscored 19-10 in the process.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 shots for the Wild.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018