MacKinnon scores 4 goals, Rantanen gets 2, Avalanche rally to beat Senators 6-4

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon shoots for an empty-net goal, his fourth tally of the night, during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:18 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 00:18:42-05

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored four goals to extend his career-best points streak to 17 games, Mikko Rantanen scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

MacKinnon scored his fourth goal into an empty net in the final moments for the first four-goal game in Avalanche team history.

Cale Makar had a pair of assists in his return from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for three games.

Jacob Bernard-Docker, Ridly Greig, Drake Batherson, and Josh Norris scored for Ottawa, which lost its sixth straight.

