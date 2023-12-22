MacKinnon scores 4 goals, Rantanen gets 2, Avalanche rally to beat Senators 6-4

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored four goals to extend his career-best points streak to 17 games, Mikko Rantanen scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

MacKinnon scored his fourth goal into an empty net in the final moments for the first four-goal game in Avalanche team history.

Cale Makar had a pair of assists in his return from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for three games.

Jacob Bernard-Docker, Ridly Greig, Drake Batherson, and Josh Norris scored for Ottawa, which lost its sixth straight.