MacKinnon scores 2, leads Avalanche past Sharks 4-3 in OT

Tony Avelar/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates with Valeri Nichushkin (13) after scoring in overtime against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. Colorado won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 11:42 PM, Apr 04, 2023
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game 3:13 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 to clinch a playoff spot.

Jack Johnson and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado.

Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen each had two assists, and MacKinnon also had one.

Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for his 36th win of the season.

Kevin Labanc had two goals, Jacob Peterson also scored and Logan Couture added two assists for San Jose.

Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 38 saves.

In the extra period, MacKinnon got a pass from Toews on the right side, skated in on Kahkonen on a breakaway and fired a shot past the goalie's blocker side for his 36 goal and 100th point of the season.

