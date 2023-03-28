Watch Now
MacKinnon propels Avalanche to 5-1 victory over Ducks

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram, left, celebrates after his goal with forwards Logan O'Connor, front, and Darren Helm during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 00:56:56-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in his 700th NHL game and the Colorado Avalanche won their third straight game, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1.

Bowen Byram, also had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who are one point behind Dallas for the Central Division lead.

Jack Johnson, Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also found the net for Colorado and Cale Makar had a pair of assists. Jonas Johansson stopped 29 shots.

Anaheim, which went 1-6-1 on its eight-game homestand, got its lone goal from Derek Grant. John Gibson made 39 saves.

Trevor Zegras suffered a lower-body injury during the second period and did not return

