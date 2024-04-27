Watch Now
MacKinnon, Nichushkin lead 5-goal outburst in 3rd period, Avs rally for 6-2 win over Jets in Game 3

David Zalubowski/AP
Winnipeg Jets right wing Nino Niederreiter, left, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, center, and Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey watch during the second period of Game 3 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 26, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:09 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 01:09:05-04

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play during a five-goal, third-period outburst and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 22 shots to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Trailing 2-1 in the final period, Colorado, the highest-scoring team in the league, began pouring it on. The Avalanche scored four times in a 10:24 span to energize the crowd.

Game 4 is Sunday in the Mile High City.

