MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) prepares to shoot on Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) for the only goal of the shootout in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Seattle. The Avalanche won 2-1. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 13:01:59-05

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 for their season-high fifth straight win.

Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. Ryan Donato scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer also had 26 saves.

Donato, Jordan Eberle and Daniel Sprong all failed to score in the tiebreaker for Seattle, which fell to 0-2 in shootouts.

Evan Rodrigues missed with Colorado’s first chance, but MacKinnon put his shot past Grubauer on the Avalanche’s second attempt.

