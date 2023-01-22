MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 for their season-high fifth straight win.

Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. Ryan Donato scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer also had 26 saves.

Donato, Jordan Eberle and Daniel Sprong all failed to score in the tiebreaker for Seattle, which fell to 0-2 in shootouts.

Evan Rodrigues missed with Colorado’s first chance, but MacKinnon put his shot past Grubauer on the Avalanche’s second attempt.