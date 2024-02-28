Watch Now
MacKinnon has goal and assist to extend home point streak, Avalanche cruise to 5-1 win over Stars

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, right, has his shot stopped by Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, center, as defenseman Joel Hanley covers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:00 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 01:00:02-05

DENVER (AP) — Andrew Cogliano and Nathan MacKinnon scored 49 seconds apart to help Colorado pull away in the second period, Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots and the Avalanche cruised to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

MacKinnon also had an assist to give him at least a point in all 29 home games this season. Joel Kiviranta, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen also had goals as Colorado scored five straight after falling behind 1-0 just 60 seconds into the game.

The Stars were on the second night of a back-to-back after a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders. They looked strong early, with Logan Stankoven scoring early.

