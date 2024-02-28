MacKinnon has goal and assist to extend home point streak, Avalanche cruise to 5-1 win over Stars

DENVER (AP) — Andrew Cogliano and Nathan MacKinnon scored 49 seconds apart to help Colorado pull away in the second period, Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots and the Avalanche cruised to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

MacKinnon also had an assist to give him at least a point in all 29 home games this season. Joel Kiviranta, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen also had goals as Colorado scored five straight after falling behind 1-0 just 60 seconds into the game.

The Stars were on the second night of a back-to-back after a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders. They looked strong early, with Logan Stankoven scoring early.