MacKinnon has goal and 2 assists as Avalanche withstand Ducks rally in 3-2 win

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists as the short-handed Colorado Avalanche held off a late rally by the Anaheim Ducks for a 3-2 win.

Kurtis MacDermid scored early in the first and Logan O'Connor made it 3-0 with another in the third before the Ducks staged their comeback bid.

Sam Carrick scored a short-handed goal and Leo Carlsson added another on the power play with 5:49 remaining in the third to make it 3-2. The Ducks pulled goaltender John Gibson for an extra skater with under a minute remaining, but couldn't tie it up.