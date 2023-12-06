Watch Now
MacKinnon has goal and 2 assists as Avalanche withstand Ducks rally in 3-2 win

Ducks Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, reaches out to collect the puck as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 00:15:21-05

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists as the short-handed Colorado Avalanche held off a late rally by the Anaheim Ducks for a 3-2 win.

Kurtis MacDermid scored early in the first and Logan O'Connor made it 3-0 with another in the third before the Ducks staged their comeback bid.

Sam Carrick scored a short-handed goal and Leo Carlsson added another on the power play with 5:49 remaining in the third to make it 3-2. The Ducks pulled goaltender John Gibson for an extra skater with under a minute remaining, but couldn't tie it up.

