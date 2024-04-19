MacKinnon has 2 assists, breaks franchise's single-season points mark as Avs beat Oilers 5-1

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored twice, Nathan MacKinnon added two assists to break the franchise's single-season points mark and the Colorado Avalanche cruise into the playoffs behind a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

MacKinnon wrapped up the regular season with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) to top Peter Stastny's franchise record of 139 points set in 1981-82 when the club was in Quebec.

The speedy MacKinnon couldn't catch Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov in the race for the Art Ross Trophy, which goes to the leading points scorer. Kucherov wound up with 144 points. Mikko Rantanen, Josh Manson and Zach Parise also scored for Colorado.

Dylan Holloway had a power-play goal for the playoff-bound Oilers who rested several starters including Connor McDavid.