MacKinnon extends home point streak to 30 games with 2 goals and 2 assists, Avs beat Blackhawks 5-0

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews, left, reaches for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Donato in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Mar 04, 2024
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 30 games with two goals and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0.

Jonathan Drouin, Cale Makar and Zach Parise also scored for the Avalanche, who improved to a league-best 24-6-0 at home this season. Justus Annunen stopped 37 shots.

MacKinnon's home point streak is the second-longest to start a season in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky's 40-game run in 1988-89.

Chicago was blanked by Annunen for a second time in less than a week. It was the Blackhawks' 22nd straight loss on the road.

