MacKinnon extends home point streak to 30 games with 2 goals and 2 assists, Avs beat Blackhawks 5-0

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 30 games with two goals and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0.

Jonathan Drouin, Cale Makar and Zach Parise also scored for the Avalanche, who improved to a league-best 24-6-0 at home this season. Justus Annunen stopped 37 shots.

MacKinnon's home point streak is the second-longest to start a season in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky's 40-game run in 1988-89.

Chicago was blanked by Annunen for a second time in less than a week. It was the Blackhawks' 22nd straight loss on the road.