MacKinnon, Compher score 2 apiece, Avs beat Sabres 6-4

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates his second goal against the Buffalo Sabres, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 9:09 PM, Dec 01, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

MacKinnon added three assists and J.T. Compher had two helpers for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

Tage Thompson scored his 15th goal of the season and Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who have lost three of four. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 shots.

