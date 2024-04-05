MacKinnon and Drouin each get 3 points as Avalanche beat Wild 5-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Justus Annunen made a career-high 44 saves and the Colorado Avalanche moved closer to first place in the Central Division with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Jonathan Drouin scored twice and added an assist as the playoff-bound Avalanche bounced back from a vexing loss Monday at Columbus, last in the Eastern Conference.

Second-place Colorado is three points behind idle Dallas, which leads the Central Division and Western Conference with 105 points. Meanwhile, the Wild's slim postseason chances are fading.

Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avs.