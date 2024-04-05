Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

MacKinnon and Drouin each get 3 points as Avalanche beat Wild 5-2

Avalanche Wild Hockey
Stacy Bengs/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) celebrates a goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Avalanche Wild Hockey
Posted at 9:28 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 23:28:07-04

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Justus Annunen made a career-high 44 saves and the Colorado Avalanche moved closer to first place in the Central Division with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Jonathan Drouin scored twice and added an assist as the playoff-bound Avalanche bounced back from a vexing loss Monday at Columbus, last in the Eastern Conference.

Second-place Colorado is three points behind idle Dallas, which leads the Central Division and Western Conference with 105 points. Meanwhile, the Wild's slim postseason chances are fading.

Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avs.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018