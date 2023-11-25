MacDermid's goal lifts Avalanche over Wild 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kurtis MacDermid scored the winning goal early in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche held on to defeat the Minnesota Wild 3-2.

Ross Colton and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche, who have won five of their last six. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 19 of 21 shots.

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored and Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for the Wild, who are 0-4-2 in their last six games.

MacDermid took a pass from Andrew Cogliano in the slot, deked Gustavsson and tucked it home on the backhand.