Logan O'Connor scores 2 1st-period goals, Avalanche roll past Kings 5-1

Kings Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson, front, loses control of the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 00:10:51-05

DENVER (AP) — Logan O'Connor scored two first-period goals, helping the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in the team's final game before the NHL All-Star break.

In a matchup of the league's top-scoring offense and its third-stingiest scoring defense, Colorado continued its recent offensive tear in which it has scored 18 goals during its three-game win streak.

Alexandar Georgiev, who will be taking part in his first career All-Star Game next week, stopped 26 shots. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Josh Manson also scored for the Avalanche.

Kevin Fiala scored the Kings' goal.

