Letang's OT winner caps rally as Penguins stun Avalanche 2-1

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) celebrates his overtime goal with Evgeni Malkin (71) and Brian Dumoulin (8) as Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates off the ice, in an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 10:17 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 00:17:14-05

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored 3:36 into overtime to cap a frantic rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1.

The Avalanche controlled long stretches of regulation before Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust tied it with 3:38 remaining in the third period forced overtime.

Casey DeSmith made 41 saves for the Penguins, single-handedly keeping his team in it for the first two periods as Colorado dominated.

Nathan MacKinnon scored his 14th goal of the season for the Avalanche. Pavel Francouz stopped 36 shots but couldn't get a handle on a shot that became Letang's fifth goal of the season.

