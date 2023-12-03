Leo Carlsson has goal, shootout winner as Ducks beat Avs to snap 8-game skid

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim rookie Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist and added the shootout winner as the Ducks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Carlsson, the second overall pick in June’s draft, skated in and deked Colorado goalie Ivan Prosvetov to have a clear shot at the net for the only goal in the shootout round.

John Gibson stopped 34 shots and all three in the shootout.

Anaheim’s Alex Killorn scored his 200th career goal. Adam Henrique also scored for the Ducks.

Bowen Byram had a pair of first-period goals for Colorado.

Devon Toews had a goal and Prosvetov made 34 saves.