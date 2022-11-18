Lehkonen's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Hurricanes 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall.

It was the first overtime victory in three chances this season for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.

Pavel Francouz made 46 saves as the Avalanche beat the Hurricanes for the second time in six nights.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta made 12 saves.