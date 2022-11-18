Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Lehkonen's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Hurricanes 3-2

Avalanche Hurricanes Hockey
Karl B DeBlaker/AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) has his shot bounce off Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Avalanche Hurricanes Hockey
Posted at 10:03 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 00:03:44-05

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall.

It was the first overtime victory in three chances this season for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.

Pavel Francouz made 46 saves as the Avalanche beat the Hurricanes for the second time in six nights.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta made 12 saves.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018