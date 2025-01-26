Lehkonen's late goal gives Avs 5-4 victory over the Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored the tiebreaking goal with 14.7 seconds left and Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 5-4.

Defenseman Cale Makar scored twice and assisted on the winning goal while Jack Drury and Juuso Parssinen also scored for the Avalanche.

This is the Avs first win since acquiring Martin Necas and Drury in a trade Friday.

That trade sent top Colorado scorer Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Necas and Avalanche captain Nathan MacKinnon each had two assists.