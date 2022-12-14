Watch Now
Lehkonen scores short-handed goal, Avs hold off Flyers 3-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, left, and left wing Artturi Lehkonen, third from left, as Philadelphia right wing Owen Tippett (74) joins the scrum in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:45 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 00:45:42-05

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots and the banged-up Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2.

Devon Toews and J.T. Compher also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who've won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month as they weather a rash of injuries.

Cam York and James van Riemsdyk had goals for a Flyers team that dropped to 0-1-2 on their four-game trip. Sandstrom made 22 saves in his first appearance since Nov. 26.

