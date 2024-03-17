Watch Now
Lehkonen scores last-second goal to lift Avalanche over Oilers 3-2 in OT

JASON FRANSON/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Zach Parise (9) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime in an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 13:02:25-04

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored with half a second remaining in overtime and the Colorado Avalanche battled their way to their sixth straight win, 3-2 over the Edmonton Oilers.

Nathan MacKinnon sent the puck across to a hard-charging Lehkonen, who scored his 12th of the season.

With the assist, MacKinnon extended his points streak to 15 games.

Sean Walker had both goals in regulation for the Avalanche and Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves.

Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick scored for the Oilers. Connor McDavid was held without a point, ending his home points scoring streak at 26 games.

Stuart Skinner stopped 40 shots.

