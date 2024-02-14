Watch Now
Lehkonen, Colton and Wood shine as the Avalanche snap 4-game skid by beating the Capitals 6-3

Avalanche Capitals Hockey
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Avalanche Capitals Hockey
Posted at 8:15 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 22:15:59-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had two goals and two assists to help the Colorado Avalanche snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Washington Capitals 6-3.

Ross Colton also had a goal and an assist as his line with Lehkonen and Miles Wood led the way for Colorado. Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche in their first victory on a lengthy road trip coming out of the NHL All-Star break.

Alex Ovechkin extended his goal streak to six games by scoring on the power play. Ovechkin now has 14 goals this season and, at 835 in his career, is 59 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's record.

