Landeskog scores twice and the Avalanche hand the Maple Leafs their 4th straight loss, 6-3

TORONTO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored his second goal of the game early in the third period to put the Colorado Avalanche ahead for good in a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Devon Toews, with a goal and an assist, Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas in an empty net also scored for Colorado. Cale Makar added two assists and Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves.

Darren Raddysh and Eason Cowan, with a goal and an assist each, and Jack Roslovic scored for Toronto, which has lost four games in a row and dropped six of its last seven.

Sergei Bobrovksy finished with 22 stops.

The 38-year-old goaltender — a two-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top netminder — has allowed three goals or more in 12 of his 13 starts since signing in free agency July 1.

Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal at 5:02 of the third, just 51 seconds after Roslovic tied the score 3-3.

Raddysh’s blast that gave Toronto a 1-0 lead was clocked at 92.89 miles per hour — the fourth fastest shot to result in a goal across the league this season, according to the NHL.

Roslovic (lower-body injury) and shutdown defenseman Chris Tanev (load management) returned to the Toronto lineup after sitting out Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Morgan Rielly (lower-body injury) joined a long list of players receiving treatment in the trainer’s room. The veteran blueliner is listed as day-to-day, while center Colton Sissons (lower-body injury) is week-to-week. Kirill Marchenko (lower body) along with Marshall Rifai (lower body) and Nick Blankenburg (upper body) also remain sidelined and week-to-week.

Makar left Sunday’s practice in Denver with an unspecified injury, but took part in Colorado’s morning skate and declared himself ready for Tuesday.

Up next

Avalanche: At the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.