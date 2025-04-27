Landeskog scores, Avs cruise to 4-0 victory over Stars in Game 4 to even playoff series 2-2

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first NHL goal in nearly three years and goalie Mackenzie Blackwood recorded his first playoff shutout as the Avs cruised to a 4-0 win over Dallas in Game 4 to even the series 2-2.

Landeskog scored on a second-period snap shot, sending the Ball Arena crowd into a frenzy. His first goal since June 20, 2022 put Colorado up 3-0.

Logan O'Connor and Nate MacKinnon had already found the back of the net in the first period for Colorado. Sam Girard would add a fourth Avalanche goal in the third.

Blackwood stopped all 23 shots Dallas sent his way.

The series heads back to Dallas tied, despite the Stars still having held the lead for just 62 seconds. The Avs have led for roughly 140 minutes of the series, including 48 minutes Saturday night after O'Connor started the scoring for Colorado 12:39 into the first period.