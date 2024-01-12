Watch Now
Landeskog is back skating with the Avalanche. He's still 'a long ways' away from playing

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Injured Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog waves to the crowd as he is introduced before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Oct. 19, 2023, in Denver. Landeskog was back on the ice with his Avalanche teammates for the first time since having cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee. Coach Jared Bednar cautioned that the team's longtime captain is still “a long ways out" from being able to return. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 11:43 PM, Jan 11, 2024
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog has returned to practice with his Colorado Avalanche teammates for the first time since having cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee.

Coach Jared Bednar cautioned that the team's longtime captain is still "a long ways out" from being able to play.

Landeskog is missing his second consecutive NHL season because of the nagging knee injury. He has not played since helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup in June 2022.

The Avalanche have left open the possibility of the 31-year-old Swede suiting up for them in the playoffs this spring if he's cleared to play.

