Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Lafreniere scores in OT to give Rangers 2-1 win over Avalanche

Avalanche Rangers Hockey
Mary Altaffer/AP
New York Rangers right wing Blake Wheeler (17) skates against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Avalanche Rangers Hockey
Posted at 9:39 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 23:39:09-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:53 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1.

Artemi Panarin also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots to help the Rangers get their second straight win.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who had won three straight. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 27 saves against his former team.

In the extra period, Quick passed the puck out of the Rangers zone to Mika Zibanejad, who slid it to Lafreniere. The top overall pick of 2020 draft then whipped it past Georgiev for his 13th goal of the season.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018