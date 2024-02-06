Lafreniere scores in OT to give Rangers 2-1 win over Avalanche

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:53 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1.

Artemi Panarin also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots to help the Rangers get their second straight win.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who had won three straight. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 27 saves against his former team.

In the extra period, Quick passed the puck out of the Rangers zone to Mika Zibanejad, who slid it to Lafreniere. The top overall pick of 2020 draft then whipped it past Georgiev for his 13th goal of the season.