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Kyle Connor scores twice, Jets beat Avalanche 3-2 for 3rd straight victory

Kyle Connor broke a tie with a minute left with his second goal of game, Stuart Skinner made 32 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Wednesday night
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John Woods/John Woods/The Canadian Press vi
Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) and Mark Scheifele (55) celebrate Kyle Connor's (81) goal on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
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WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor broke a tie with a minute left with his second goal of game, Stuart Skinner made 32 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Mark Scheifele sent a pass from near the boards across to Connor charging the net and he fired a shot that beat goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. Connor has five goals in four games.

Connor and Cole Perfetti had second-period goal to give the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Fedor Svechkov tied it for Colorado with 7:25 left in the third.

Jaden Schwartz opened the scoring in the first for the Avalanche. Blackwood stopped 16 shots.

Up next

Avalanche: At Calgary on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Anaheim on Friday night.

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