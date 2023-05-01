Watch Now
Kraken beat Avs 2-1, eliminate defending Stanley Cup champs

David Zalubowski/AP
Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev, right, watches as his shot goes in for a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) as Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) looks on in the second period of Game 7 of an NHL first-round playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:28 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 00:33:13-04

DENVER (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, Philipp Grubauer was stellar in stopping 33 shots and the Seattle Kraken eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche with a 2-1 win in Game 7 on Sunday night.

The Kraken became the first expansion team to beat the reigning Stanley Cup champs in their inaugural playoff series, according to NHL Stats.

Bjorkstrand scored one goal on a fortuitous deflection — the puck hit off a stick and glove — and another with a liner past goaltender Alexandar Georgiev that clanged off the post. Seattle grabbed the lead in every game in the series.

Next up for the second-year Kraken is a second-round series against the Stars that opens in Dallas on Tuesday night.

Mikko Rantanen was credited with a power-play goal for Colorado after a shot by Nathan MacKinnon clipped him and went in. MacKinnon appeared to score early in the third period to tie it at 2, but Seattle challenged the play and the goal was disallowed due to Colorado being offside.

The Avalanche pulled Georgiev with under 2 minutes remaining but couldn't get the equalizer. It allowed the Kraken to accomplish another franchise first — a series-clinching celebration.

Colorado has now lost its last six Game 7s.

