Konecny scores 2, Hart has 36 saves as Flyers beat Avalanche 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Travis Konecny scored two goals, Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart stopped 36 shots to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche.

Travis Sanheim and Joel Farabee also scored, and Bobby Brink had two assists as the Flyers won their fourth straight and improved to 10-3-1 in their last 14 games.

Philadelphia moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division one season after finishing with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored for Colorado, which lost for the fifth time in six games (1-3-2). Ivan Prosvetov finished with 29 saves.