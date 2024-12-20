Watch Now
Denver7 SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Kiviranta scores twice in 3rd, Blackwood gets win over former team as Avalanche beat Sharks 4-2

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Avalanche Sharks Hockey
Posted

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Kiviranta scored twice in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves against his former team and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2.

The Avalanche have won five of seven, while the Sharks have dropped six of seven.

After the Avalanche killed a penalty, Kiviranta scored off the counterattack at 13:06 of the third to give Colorado a 3-2 lead. He scored again just under three minutes later for an insurance goal.

The game featured goaltenders who were traded for each other last week. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots for the Sharks.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stars Avalanche Hockey

Rangers Avalanche Hockey

Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey