Kiviranta scores 2 as Avalanche hold on to beat Kraken 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Joel Kiviranta and Nathan MacKinnon each scored in the second period to put Colorado ahead, and the Avalanche held on to beat the Seattle Kraken 3—2.

Kiviranta also scored late in the first period to give Colorado the lead and Justus Annunen had 25 saves.

Seattle's Jared McCann tied it with 8:03 left in the second period with his milestone 100th goal with the Kraken. Kiviranta scored again three minutes later to put Colorado back in front, and MacKinnon made it a two-goal game with 8 seconds to go in the period.

Ryker Evans scored Seattle's second goal with 4 seconds left in the game, and Phillipp Grubauer had 25 saves.