Kiviranta records hat trick, MacKinnon notches 2 assists as Avalanche beat Kraken 5-2

Posted

DENVER (AP) — Joel Kiviranta scored three goals, including twice into an empty net, Nathan MacKinnon notched his third straight two-assist game and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2. Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar also added goals to propel Colorado to a third straight win. In addition to MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Makar had two assists as the Avalanche swept the three-game season series with the Kraken. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 17 shots. Jared McCann and Kaapo Kakko had goals for the Seattle, which has dropped five in a row.

